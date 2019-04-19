Jets, Hurricanes set franchise records with speedy opening goals

Quickly jumping out to a lead at home was the theme of Thursday night's playoff games.

The Carolina Hurricanes got the ball rolling with a goal just 17 seconds into Game 4 against the visiting Washington Capitals.

Rookie forward Warren Foegele scored his third of the post-season to establish a record for fastest playoff goal in franchise history. The previous mark was 25 seconds set by Erik Cole in 2002.

Not to be outdone, the Winnipeg Jets later got in on the action with a goal 12 seconds into Game 5 at MTS Place.

Centre Adam Lowry got his first goal of these playoffs past St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington to set his own franchise playoff record, eclipsing Jacob Trouba's 2018 mark of 31 seconds.

The Hurricanes went on to pull even in their series with the Capitals at two games apiece with a 2-1 victory.

It was an historic night for the NHL as it was the first time that multiple post-season games featured a goal in the opening 20 seconds.

Five opening-minute goals have been scored overall so far in the 2019 playoffs, which ties a record for the most in the opening round of any playoffs (2016, 2012 and 1981 being the others.)

The Vegas Golden Knights have made a habit of lightning-fast goals this post-season against the San Jose Sharks. Cody Eakin scored 58 seconds into Game 2 and Mark Stone followed that up with a goal 16 seconds into Game 3 — both of which Vegas went on to win.

Pittsburgh had a goal from Jake Guentzel 35 seconds into a do-or-die Game 4 against the New York Islanders, but that didn't work out as well for the Penguins, who were swept out the playoffs on Tuesday.

You have to score early, but also score frequently to succeed in the post-season.