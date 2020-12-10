Skip to Main Content
Fake Alexis Lafreniere hockey cards circulating in Quebec prompt police probe

The organizers of Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament are warning against fake Alexis Lafreniere cards from the tournament circulating on websites.

The Canadian Press ·
Minor hockey tournament organizers in Quebec are warning of the circulation of fake Alexis Lafreniere cards in the province. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Quebec City police say they are investigating the counterfeit cards, which are going for $100 on eBay and could be on other sales platforms.

The New York Rangers selected Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick this year in the NHL draft.

He led Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 world junior hockey championship in the Czech Republic and played junior hockey for the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

In a statement, the tournament organizers say they regularly keep tabs on various resale sites to ensure that cards or items put up for sale with the tournament logo are authentic.

That's when they came across the fake 2013 Lafreniere card with the tournament logo on it.

Related Stories

