NHL

Puljujarvi cleared to return to Oilers after being put on COVID-19 protocol list

Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been deemed eligible to resume all team activities, the Oilers said Saturday in a news release.

Forward eligible to resume team activities, expected to skate at Sunday's practice

The Canadian Press ·
Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi can resume team activities after meeting all requirements to be moved from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. (Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

After initially being placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on Thursday, he has met all requirements to be removed from the list, the team said.

A player on the protocol list does not necessarily have COVID-19.

Following medical clearance, Puljujarvi returned to Edmonton alone via charter aircraft and will be on the ice when the club resumes practice Sunday, the Oilers said.

The start of the Edmonton-Montreal game last Thursday was delayed for an hour after Puljujarvi was placed on the list. The Oilers defeated the Canadiens 3-0.

Puljujarvi has three goals and five points in 15 games this season. The 22-year-old native of Alvkarleby, Sweden has 20 goals and 42 points in 154 career NHL regular-season contests.

He was Edmonton's fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft.

