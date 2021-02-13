Puljujarvi cleared to return to Oilers after being put on COVID-19 protocol list

Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been deemed eligible to resume all team activities, the Oilers said Saturday in a news release.

After initially being placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on Thursday, he has met all requirements to be removed from the list, the team said.

A player on the protocol list does not necessarily have COVID-19.

Following medical clearance, Puljujarvi returned to Edmonton alone via charter aircraft and will be on the ice when the club resumes practice Sunday, the Oilers said.

So Jesse Puljujarvi gets a private jet trip from Montreal to Edmonton, totally cleared to play Monday against Winnipeg. If he has a sense of story, he'll have a big game. —@byterryjones

The start of the Edmonton-Montreal game last Thursday was delayed for an hour after Puljujarvi was placed on the list. The Oilers defeated the Canadiens 3-0.

Puljujarvi has three goals and five points in 15 games this season. The 22-year-old native of Alvkarleby, Sweden has 20 goals and 42 points in 154 career NHL regular-season contests.

He was Edmonton's fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft.

