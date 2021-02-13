Puljujarvi cleared to return to Oilers after being put on COVID-19 protocol list
Forward eligible to resume team activities, expected to skate at Sunday's practice
Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been deemed eligible to resume all team activities, the Oilers said Saturday in a news release.
After initially being placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on Thursday, he has met all requirements to be removed from the list, the team said.
A player on the protocol list does not necessarily have COVID-19.
Following medical clearance, Puljujarvi returned to Edmonton alone via charter aircraft and will be on the ice when the club resumes practice Sunday, the Oilers said.
So Jesse Puljujarvi gets a private jet trip from Montreal to Edmonton, totally cleared to play Monday against Winnipeg. If he has a sense of story, he'll have a big game.—@byterryjones
Puljujarvi has three goals and five points in 15 games this season. The 22-year-old native of Alvkarleby, Sweden has 20 goals and 42 points in 154 career NHL regular-season contests.
He was Edmonton's fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft.
