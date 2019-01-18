New
Predators' Johansen suspended 2 games for high-sticking Jets' Scheifele
Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen has received a two-game suspension without pay for high-sticking Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.
Infraction happened Thursday during the Nashville's 5-1 loss to Winnipeg
The NHL announced Johansen's suspension Friday. Johansen committed the penalty Thursday during the first period of the Predators' 5-1 loss to the Jets.
Johansen will lose $86,021.50 due to the suspension. That money will go to the NHL players' emergency assistance fund.
The 26-year-old Johansen has eight goals and 34 assists in 49 games this season.
