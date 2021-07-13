Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne retiring after 15 seasons
2018 Vezina Trophy winner, 38, announced decision Tuesday
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne, the 2018 Vezina Trophy winner, is retiring after 15 seasons.
Rinne, 38, announced his decision Tuesday. The Predators have a previously scheduled morning news conference.
"For more than 15 years, I've been on an incredible, life-changing journey with the Nashville Predators that has taken me to more places than I could have ever imagined and given me more than I could ever hope to give back," Rinne said in a statement. "This decision wasn't easy, but I know this is the right one at the right time.
His career goals-against average of 2.43 is tied for fourth-best among goalies with at least 350 wins in NHL history behind only Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur and Jacques Plante. He also is one of 12 goalies in NHL history with at least 350 wins and 60 shutouts.
A four-time Vezina finalist and twice runner-up, Rinne went 369-213-75 in his career after being the No. 258th pick overall in the eighth round of the 2004 NHL entry draft. The native of Kempele, Finland, also has the most games played, victories and shutouts by a Finnish goalie in NHL history.
683 games played. <br>369 wins. <br>60 shutouts. <br>1 career goal.<br>Simply the best. <a href="https://t.co/mtTFTsWmbb">pic.twitter.com/mtTFTsWmbb</a>—@PredsNHL
General manager David Poile congratulated Rinne on an "exceptional career" after giving Nashville a chance to win every game he played during the team's most competitive era.
"The role he played in making the Predators organization into something so much more than just a hockey team cannot be understated, and what he means to our team and community makes him one of the most special players and people you'll ever meet," Poile said in a statement.
Decorated career
Rinne finished fourth in Hart Trophy voting in 2011 when he helped Nashville win its first playoff series in franchise history, downing Anaheim in the Western Conference quarterfinals.
He finally won the Vezina in 2018. He went 42-13-4 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .227 save percentage with eight shutouts, helping Nashville win the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in franchise history.
On Jan. 9, 2020, Rinne became the 12th goalie in NHL history to score a goal off a puck he shot from behind his own goal line into an empty net against Chicago.
WATCH: Hockey Pekka Rinne scores against the Chicago Blackhawks
The four-time NHL All-Star won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy last month for his leadership qualities on and off the ice. He was named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2018 and the NHL Second All-Star Team in 2011.
