Pop-up COVID-19 test sites open outside Senators' home arena
2 drive-through locations in parking lot; appointments not required in advance
Two parking lots at the Ottawa Senators' home arena are being converted into pop-up COVID-19 assessment centres.
The team says in a statement that parking lots 5 and 6 at the Canadian Tire Centre will serve as drive-through locations, and appointments will not be required in advance.
The site will be open Saturday, Sept. 19, until 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The Sens say they're working with Ottawa Public Health, and it's not yet known how long the new assessment centres will remain in operation.
The Canadian Tire Centre is located in the suburb of Kanata, roughly 25 kilometres from Ottawa's city centre.
Ottawa Public Health reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one new death.
The spike in cases across the province has led to lengthy lines at assessment centres, including those in the nation's capital.
