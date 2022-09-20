Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
P.K. Subban, Norris Trophy winner and Olympic champ, announces NHL retirement

Former Montreal Canadien P.K. Subban, who won the 2013 Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman, has announced his retirement after 13 seasons.

Flashy, hard-hitting defenceman played 7 of his 13 seasons with Canadiens

The Canadian Press ·
P.K. Subban, who scored 115 goals and 467 points in 824 NHL regular-season games and was a 2013 Norris Trophy recipient as the league's top defenceman, announced his retirement Tuesday after 13 seasons. (Harry How/Getty Images/File)

P.K. Subban has announced his retirement.

The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning.

The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils.

Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests.

The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in 2013 with the Canadiens. And after signing an eight-year, $72-million US contract with the club, he donated $10 million to Montreal Children's Hospital in 2016.

Subban, who was an unrestricted free agent this summer, has done television in the past and hinted at new opportunities in his retirement post.

"I never looked at myself or ever felt I was 'just a hockey player,"' wrote Subban, who won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2014. "I always looked at myself as a person who happened to play hockey.

"Having that perspective allowed me to enjoy every shift like it was my last, celebrate every goal with emotion, and play every game as if someone paid to watch me who had never seen me play before."

