P.K. Subban sends words of encouragement to young fan subjected to racist taunts

In case anyone needed a reminder that P.K. Subban is one the nicest players in the NHL, the Nashville Predators defenceman added yet another act of kindness to an already extensive list of good deeds on Saturday night.

Reddit user Hockey7676 posted a video on Monday that appears to show Subban, 29, giving a message of encouragement to the user's 13-year-old son, who he says was subjected to racist taunts this year.

"I can tell you this right now — as long as you're still breathing in this world — you got to believe in yourself and let nobody tell you what you can and can't do, especially if it's because of the colour of your skin," Subban said in the 43-second clip that appears to have been filmed at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, where the Predators played on Friday.

Subban and the Predators are in the middle of a six-game road trip that included a 4-1 victory over his former team in Montreal on Saturday. Subban is set to play against his hometown Maple Leafs on Monday night in Toronto.

Subban's partner and star alpine skier Lindsey Vonn seemingly confirmed the authenticity of the video, sharing a post about it on Monday on Twitter with the caption, "One of the many reason I love this man!"

Subban has been limited to 24 games this season due to injury and has three goals and 12 assists — two of which came against the Canadiens this past weekend.

Subban's social media often involves interactions with young fans, and in 2015 he pledged a $10-million donation to the Montreal Children's Hospital.