Dylan Ferguson stops 48 shots in 1st NHL start to lead Senators past Penguins
Batherson's power-play goal with 2:09 left in regulation gives Ottawa 2-1 road win
Drake Batherson's power-play goal from in front with 2:09 left in regulation lifted the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 win over the reeling Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.
The Penguins finally beat Ottawa goaltender Dylan Ferguson on a Rickard Rakell goal with 5:21 to play, but a hooking penalty by Penguins defenceman Chad Ruhwedel gave the Senators the man advantage and Batherson responded with his 21st goal of the season.
Ferguson, making his first NHL start and first appearance in the league in more than five years, made 48 saves to send Pittsburgh to its fourth straight loss. Thomas Chabot scored his 10th goal of the season for Ottawa as the Senators snapped a five-game slide.
Ferguson began the night having played nine minutes at the NHL level as a teenager for Vegas early in the Golden Knights' debut season in 2017-18. He has bounced around various levels of the minors ever since and was in the process of being sent down to the ECHL by the AHL's Toronto Marlies earlier this month when the Senators signed him to a two-way deal.
Something clicked. He played well enough in six games for Ottawa's AHL affiliate in Belleville to receive a call-up on Sunday. Just over 24 hours later, the Senators made the now 24-year-old Ferguson the sixth goaltender they've used this season when they gave him the nod against the struggling Penguins.
Ferguson looked like he belonged from the opening faceoff. He made a series of sharp saves early, including a couple of stops from in close against Jake Guentzel and a flashy glove save on a slap shot by Evgeni Malkin.
Jarry, a two-time All-Star who has struggled to find any sort of consistency since returning from an extended stay on the injured list, took a step forward, turning aside multiple odd-man rushes and a breakaway by Brady Tkachuk in the second period.
Drake. Is. CLUTCH! 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoSensGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoSensGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/G9W33Y02Xa">pic.twitter.com/G9W33Y02Xa</a>—@Senators
The lone goal Jarry allowed came 16:46 into the first when Chabot took a feed from Claude Giroux and rather than fire a shot from high in the slot skated down to the right circle and beat Jarry to the far post.
Jarry was solid the rest of the way, though he spent most of the game watching Ferguson dazzle at the other end before Rakell broke through with just over five minutes to go.
Senators travel to Boston on Tuesday to face the NHL-leading Bruins.
Penguins start a difficult back-to-back on the road on Wednesday when they visit the Avalanche in Denver.
