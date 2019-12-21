Penguins ride Jarry to victory over Oilers

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves and Jared McCann scored the eventual winner as the Pittsburgh Penguins emerged with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

Chad Ruhwedel, Joseph Blandisi, Kris Letang and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Penguins (21-10-4), who have won four games in a row.

Zack Kassian and Riley Sheahan responded for the Oilers (19-15-4), who have lost six of their last seven.

The Penguins scored eight minutes into the first period, as Oilers starter Mike Smith got a piece of a Ruhwedel point shot, only to see it slowly trickle behind him and into the net.

Pittsburgh made it 2-0 five minutes later when Zach Aston-Reese sprung Blandisi for a breakaway as he came out of the penalty box and beat Smith.

Edmonton got on the board seven minutes into the second period as Kassian tipped his 13th of the season past Jarry off of a Darnell Nurse shot.