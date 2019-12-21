Penguins ride Jarry to victory over Oilers
Tristan Jarry made 26 saves and Jared McCann scored the eventual winner as the Pittsburgh Penguins emerged with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.
McDavid, Draisaitl held pointless as Edmonton drops its 6th in 7 games
Tristan Jarry made 26 saves and Jared McCann scored the eventual winner as the Pittsburgh Penguins emerged with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.
Chad Ruhwedel, Joseph Blandisi, Kris Letang and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Penguins (21-10-4), who have won four games in a row.
Zack Kassian and Riley Sheahan responded for the Oilers (19-15-4), who have lost six of their last seven.
The Penguins scored eight minutes into the first period, as Oilers starter Mike Smith got a piece of a Ruhwedel point shot, only to see it slowly trickle behind him and into the net.
Pittsburgh made it 2-0 five minutes later when Zach Aston-Reese sprung Blandisi for a breakaway as he came out of the penalty box and beat Smith.
Edmonton got on the board seven minutes into the second period as Kassian tipped his 13th of the season past Jarry off of a Darnell Nurse shot.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.