Penguins pummel Flames to stay perfect on Canadian road trip

Patric Hornqvist and Phil Kessel each scored a pair of goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 9-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Jack Johnson, Jake Guentzel and Matt Cullen also scored for the Penguins, who improved to 3-0 on a four-game road trip through Canada.

Pittsburgh (5-1-2) scored 18 goals in those three wins, including an overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers and a shutout of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Pens face the Canucks in Vancouver on Saturday.

Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray repelled 38 of 39 shots for the win.

Evgeni Malkin had a pair of assists to extend his point streak to six straight games (two goals, 10 assists).