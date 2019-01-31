Pierre McGuire has cringe-worthy exchange with Olympic gold medallist Kendall Coyne Schofield

After an impressive showing in the 2019 NHL All-Star Skills Challenge, Kendall Coyne Schofield made her debut as an NHL analyst on NBCSN last night when the Pittsburgh Penguins faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. But for some reason, analyst Pierre McGuire felt the need to "mansplain" the sport of hockey to the Olympic gold medallist.

WATCH | Pierre McGuire mansplains to Kendall Coyne Schofield:

Things got awkward when NBC hockey analyst Pierre McGuire introduced Olympic gold medallist Kendall Coyne Schofield in her broadcasting debut. 0:50

Pierre, please calm down: <a href="https://t.co/61B8YVFzPX">https://t.co/61B8YVFzPX</a> <a href="https://t.co/iiv9pDHDAJ">pic.twitter.com/iiv9pDHDAJ</a> —@Deadspin

As you can imagine, people on Twitter bashed McGuire's remarks and even questioned who should really be explaining the sport.

Kendall Coyne Schofield’s On ice accomplishments in the first 2 photos vs Pierre McGuire’s.......<br><br>Who knows the game of hockey better?<br><br>Sans Mansplaining needed <a href="https://t.co/5Z5ZSdv8zB">pic.twitter.com/5Z5ZSdv8zB</a> —@CarBombBoom13

Petition to permanently replace Pierre McGuire with Kendall Coyne —@Aaron_Kinney9

Unfortunately, it didn't stop there. When McGuire compared the energy of the game to a Canada vs USA Olympic matchup, Schofield said the only difference was that she wore a cage. McGuire continued to make viewers uncomfortable when he replied by saying, "I'll be your cage tonight, how about that."

"I'll be your cage tonight, how's that?<br><br>Pierre, please just stop. <a href="https://t.co/trmTyYLKob">pic.twitter.com/trmTyYLKob</a> —@CMS_74_

Pierre McGuire, a great example of how far the NHL, broadcast, and sporting world has to go in respecting female athletes and reporters. —@strettyit

Despite some of the positive strides that were made during all-star weekend, some fans think the NHL still has a long way to go in terms of respecting females in the sport.

WATCH | Kendall Coyne Schofield makes history at NHL Skills Competition:

The American made history on Friday by becoming the 1st female to compete in the NHL's Skills Competition when she raced around the ice in the Faster Skater competition. 1:11

Other fans also pointed out the inappropriate way McGuire approached Schofield for an interview after the skills challenge.

Schofield was able to break some of the gender barriers Wednesday night, but unfortunately there were some uncomfortable and cringe-worthy moments along the way. Still, one NHL team is hopeful there will be more opportunities for women.