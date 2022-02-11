Flyers' Couturier out for season after back surgery
Couturier was the Flyers' top line centre but had missed the last 17 games with the injury. He signed an eight-year, $62 million US contract extension in the off season. He ended the season with 17 points in 29 games.
Philadelphia Flyers centre Sean Couturier underwent back surgery on Friday and will miss the rest of the season.
The Flyers are 3-11-3 without Couturier. He is expected to be ready for the start of next season.
