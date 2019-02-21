Brendan Gallagher nets 1st career hat trick as Habs easily beat Flyers
Montreal goalie Carey Price records 25th victory of season
Brendan Gallagher scored his first career hat trick to give the Montreal Canadiens a convincing 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.
Rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Canadiens (33-21-7), who have won two games in a row. Carey Price stopped 29 shots for his 25th victory of the season.
Price is three wins away from tying Jacques Plante as the winningest goaltender in Canadiens history with 314.
Michael Raffl scored in the third period for the Flyers (28-26-7), who have dropped two straight after winning three in a row.
Goalie Carter Hart gave up three goals on nine shots before getting the hook 10:33 into the game. Backup Brian Elliott stopped 29-of-31 shots in relief.
It was deja vu for the rookie Hart, who was pulled at 10:23 of Philadelphia's last game after also conceding three goals on nine shots — in a 5-2 loss at home to Tampa Bay.
