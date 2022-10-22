Former Maple Leafs goalie Petr Mrázek enduring more groin issues in Chicago

Chicago goaltender Petr Mrázek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain.

The 30-year-old Mrázek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots.

"Early in the season and, the solid goalie that he is, we took the precaution," Chicago head coach Luke Richardson said after the game. "I just talked to the trainers and the doctor, and I think he'll have to take tonight to see how it is. [Saturday] we'll make the call and see how he progresses."

Alex Stalock replaced Mrázek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The team recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game.

WATCH | Mrázek goes down with groin injury early in 2021-22 season:

Maple Leafs goalie Mrázek suffers groin injury Duration 0:54 Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Petr Mrázek left Thursday night's game versus the Ottawa Senators after suffering a groin injury at the end of the second period and did not return.

Chicago hosts the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

The Kraken, who head to the Windy City after dispatching the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche by a 3-2 final on Friday, might also be without No. 1 netminder Philipp Grubauer.

He left midway through the third period with an undisclosed injury. Head coach Dave Hakstol didn't have an update after the game, leaving his status unknown for Sunday.

Seattle (0-2-1) has earned points in four of its six games thus far aided by a power play that's connected seven times on 24 opportunities for a 29.2 per cent success rate. The Kraken have scored with the man advantage in five of their six games.

"We've got two good units going right now," forward Jaden Schwartz said. "Both units are executing and creating chances and moving it crisp.

"Our break-ins are good, and it helps when you get off to a good start on the power play. Gets everyone feeling good a little bit and have that positive momentum."

Slafkovsky nursing upper-body injury

Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky will sit out Saturday's game against the visiting Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury.

Slafkovsky, the top overall pick in the NHL draft this past summer, has been listed as day-to-day by the Canadiens.

The 18-year-old scored his first career NHL goal in Montreal's 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Slafkovsky was named Most Valuable Player at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after scoring a tournament-high seven goals in seven games while representing Slovakia.

He collected just 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 31 games with TPS Turku in SM Liiga, Finland's top professional league.