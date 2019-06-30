Penguins trade Kessel to Coyotes for Galchenyuk

The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Phil Kessel, prospect Dane Birks and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes, in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk and prospect Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

"First and foremost, I want to thank Phil Kessel for his contributions to the Penguins. He was a key component to our success in winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. We couldn't have done it without him, and for that, we are grateful," said Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford. "With that being said, we are excited to welcome a young, skilled player in Alex, and add depth to our defence with first-round draft pick Pierre-Olivier Joseph."

