Penguins turn to goalie Tristan Jarry with season on line

The Pittsburgh Penguins are turning to goaltender Tristan Jarry with their season on the line.
Montreal leads the best-of-5 series 2-1
Coach Mike Sullivan said hours before Friday afternoon's game that Jarry will make his first playoff start when Pittsburgh faces Montreal in Game 4 of their play-in series. The Canadiens lead the best-of-five 2-1 after rallying for a 4-3 victory in Game 3.
Jarry was an unlikely All-Star this season when he played superbly during the first half, helping keep the Penguins in contention despite missing captain Sidney Crosby for an extended period following surgery.
Jarry is replacing Matt Murray. Murray, who helped guide the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, has lost eight of his last nine post-season starts.
