NHL

Predators' Pekka Rinne wins Clancy Trophy for leading on, off ice

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne has won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy that annually honours an NHL player for leading on the ice and off it with humanitarian work.

National Hockey League Foundation gives goalie $25K US to donate to charity

The Associated Press ·
Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators is taking home the NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy for being a leader on the ice and off it with humanitarian work. (Mark Zaleski/The Associated Press)

The league announced Monday night that the National Hockey League Foundation is giving Rinne $25,000 US to donate to a charity or charities. New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban and San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel were finalists and each will receive $5,000 US to donate.

The 38-year-old Rinne has 369 victories since making his debut during the 2005-06 season. The three-time NHL All-Star won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender in 2018.

His charitable work includes forming — along with former teammate Shea Weber — the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund that raises money for cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Rinne also has an affiliation with Best Buddies, a nonprofit that advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Finnish player also supports Make-A-Wish and the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson's, and he has been a part of charitable initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly led a committee of senior league executives that chose the winner after each team nominated a player for the award.

