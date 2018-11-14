Forward swap: Penguins acquire Pearson from Kings for Hagelin
Pittsburgh GM Rutherford pulls trigger after signing 3-year contract extension
The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Carl Hagelin to the Los Angeles Kings for forward Tanner Pearson.
"He's off to a slow start this year, but he's had a good career," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford told reporters of Hagelin. "I believe a change will be good for him and he'll be a good fit for us. He's a little younger than Carl, he's locked into a contract for a couple of years that we like.
Media: "Would you describe yourself as a patient GM?"<br><br>GM Jim Rutherford: "It depends on when you ask me. I think I'm a patient guy, but my patience is running out."—@penguins
"This could be the start of more changes. We'll see how it goes. The way things have gone, it's obvious that we had make a change. I feel bad — Hagelin is a popular guy. I like him a lot personally. He was part of winning a Cup … but changes are necessary."
Hornqvist on Rutherford shaking things up: “Honestly, he’s sending a big message to the group. We need to be better. We’ve played 16 games, and had maybe 5 good ones.”—@penguins
Hagelin, who is making $4 million US this season, is scheduled to become a free agent next summer.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.