Forward swap: Penguins acquire Pearson from Kings for Hagelin

The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Carl Hagelin to the Los Angeles Kings for forward Tanner Pearson. The 26-year-old Pearson has one assist in 17 games this season, while Hagelin has collected a goal and three points in 16 contests.

Pittsburgh GM Rutherford pulls trigger after signing 3-year contract extension

The Associated Press ·
Tanner Pearson is the newest Penguin, traded from the Kings to Pittsburgh on Wednesday for fellow struggling forward Carl Hagelin. The 26-year-old Pearson, who is making $4 million US this season, has one assist in 17 games. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old Hagelin is off to a sluggish start for Pittsburgh this season, with just one goal and two assists in 16 games.

He played a pivotal role in Pittsburgh's run to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. His empty-net goal in Game 6 of the 2017 Cup Finals against Nashville assured the Penguins of a second straight title.

"He's off to a slow start this year, but he's had a good career," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford told reporters of Hagelin. "I believe a change will be good for him and he'll be a good fit for us. He's a little younger than Carl, he's locked into a contract for a couple of years that we like.

"This could be the start of more changes. We'll see how it goes. The way things have gone, it's obvious that we had make a change. I feel bad — Hagelin is a popular guy. I like him a lot personally. He was part of winning a Cup … but changes are necessary."

Hagelin, who is making $4 million US this season, is scheduled to become a free agent next summer.

The 26-year-old Pearson has one assist in 17 games for Los Angeles this season. He is signed through the 2020-21 season, and his contract carries an average annual value of $3.75 million.

With files from CBC Sports

