Sharks' Pavelski exits Game 7 with scary injury

It has been a rough first-round series for San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski.

The forward left Game 7 bleeding on Tuesday night. Pavelski was cross checked by Cody Eakin after a faceoff midway through the third period. Pavelski lost his balance and fell head first into the ice.

Pavelski injury. Head hits the ice. Not good. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/rx3I590k6B">pic.twitter.com/rx3I590k6B</a> —@RTaub_

Pavelski was wobbly as he was helped off the ice and into the dressing room.

Eakin was given a five-minute cross-checking major and 10-minute misconduct and San Jose took full advantage. Trailing 3-0, the Sharks rallied around their fallen captain and scored four goals on the power play.

Vegas tied the game up in the dying minute to force overtime.

In Game 1 of the series, Pavelski lost a few teeth after having a puck deflect off his face and past Golden Knights' goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.