Pavel Francouz gets nod in Avalanche net Saturday for injured Kuemper in Edmonton

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz will receive his second straight start against the host Edmonton Oilers on Saturday in Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference final.

Pitched 24-save shutout against Oilers in Game 2 of Western Conference final

Field Level Media ·
Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz, pictured denying the Oilers' in the NHL Western Conference final opener on May 31, will make his second straight start in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper on Saturday in Edmonton. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed the news on Saturday afternoon.

Francouz, 32, will be making his third appearance in the series. He made 18 saves in relief of an injured Darcy Kuemper (upper body) in Colorado's 8-6 win in Game 1 on Tuesday before turning aside all 24 shots he faced two nights later in a 4-0 victory.

Francouz is 4-0 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in the playoffs. He posted a 15-5-1 record with a 2.55 GAA and .916 save percentage in 21 games (18 starts) during the regular season.

Kuemper is 6-2 with a 2.65 GAA and .897 save percentage in this post-season after going 37-12-4 with five shutouts, a 2.54 GAA and .921 save percentage during 57 appearances (all starts) during the regular campaign.

