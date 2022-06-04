Pavel Francouz gets nod in Avalanche net Saturday for injured Kuemper in Edmonton
Pitched 24-save shutout against Oilers in Game 2 of Western Conference final
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz will receive his second straight start against the host Edmonton Oilers on Saturday in Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference final.
Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed the news on Saturday afternoon.
Francouz, 32, will be making his third appearance in the series. He made 18 saves in relief of an injured Darcy Kuemper (upper body) in Colorado's 8-6 win in Game 1 on Tuesday before turning aside all 24 shots he faced two nights later in a 4-0 victory.
Francouz is 4-0 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in the playoffs. He posted a 15-5-1 record with a 2.55 GAA and .916 save percentage in 21 games (18 starts) during the regular season.
Kuemper is 6-2 with a 2.65 GAA and .897 save percentage in this post-season after going 37-12-4 with five shutouts, a 2.54 GAA and .921 save percentage during 57 appearances (all starts) during the regular campaign.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?