Habs' Paul Byron to have NHL hearing for charging against Panthers' Weegar
Florida defenceman's head appears to be principle point of contact
Paul Byron's availability for the Montreal Canadiens' visit to Columbus on Friday is up in the air following a hit on Tuesday night that caught the eye of the National Hockey League.
At 3:40 of the second period, Weegar's head appeared to be the principle point of contact by Byron, who seems to leave his feet on the hit.
"I thought we should've had the five-minute power play there," Boughner said. "In my mind, at least, [Byron] left his feet. There's some intent to injure. So we'll let the league take care of that and see what they think."
The 29-year-old Byron, whom the NHL has never suspended, has 10 goals and 18 points in 34 games this season while recording just six minutes in penalties.
WATCH | Highlights from Montreal's win:
