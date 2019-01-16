Skip to Main Content
Habs' Paul Byron to have NHL hearing for charging against Panthers' Weegar

Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron will have a telephone hearing Wednesday with the NHL's department of player safety to discuss his charging penalty on Tuesday night that put Florida defenceman MacKenzie Weegar in concussion protocol.

Florida defenceman's head appears to be principle point of contact

Canadiens forward Paul Byron could be suspended for his hit against Panthers defenceman MacKenzie Weegar in Tuesday night’s 5-1 win. Weegar’s head appeared to be the principle point of contact by Byron, who seemed to leave his feet on the hit. (Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Paul Byron's availability for the Montreal Canadiens' visit to Columbus on Friday is up in the air following a hit on Tuesday night that caught the eye of the National Hockey League.

The veteran forward will have a telephone hearing with the league Wednesday to discuss his charging penalty against Florida Panthers defenceman MacKenzie Weegar that put the second-year NHLer in concussion protocol.

At 3:40 of the second period, Weegar's head appeared to be the principle point of contact by Byron, who seems to leave his feet on the hit.

Following his team's 5-1 loss, Panthers head coach Bob Boughner told the Miami Herald he believed Byron got off lightly with a two-minute penalty and would let the league take care of further discipline.

"I thought we should've had the five-minute power play there," Boughner said. "In my mind, at least, [Byron] left his feet. There's some intent to injure. So we'll let the league take care of that and see what they think."

The 29-year-old Byron, whom the NHL has never suspended, has 10 goals and 18 points in 34 games this season while recording just six minutes in penalties.

WATCH | Highlights from Montreal's win:

Montreal beat Florida 5-1 for their 3rd straight win as Antti Niemi makes 52 saves, a new career high. 1:53

