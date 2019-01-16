Habs' Paul Byron to have NHL hearing for charging against Panthers' Weegar

Paul Byron's availability for the Montreal Canadiens' visit to Columbus on Friday is up in the air following a hit on Tuesday night that caught the eye of the National Hockey League.

The veteran forward will have a telephone hearing with the league Wednesday to discuss his charging penalty against Florida Panthers defenceman MacKenzie Weegar that put the second-year NHLer in concussion protocol.

At 3:40 of the second period, Weegar's head appeared to be the principle point of contact by Byron, who seems to leave his feet on the hit.

NOW<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHL</a> DOPS announces <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MontrealCanadiens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MontrealCanadiens</a> Paul Byron will have a hearing today for charging <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlaPanthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlaPanthers</a> MacKenzie Weegar.<a href="https://t.co/BjEz9wGmQR">pic.twitter.com/BjEz9wGmQR</a> —@sportingnewsca

Following his team's 5-1 loss, Panthers head coach Bob Boughner told the Miami Herald he believed Byron got off lightly with a two-minute penalty and would let the league take care of further discipline.

"I thought we should've had the five-minute power play there," Boughner said. "In my mind, at least, [Byron] left his feet. There's some intent to injure. So we'll let the league take care of that and see what they think."

The 29-year-old Byron, whom the NHL has never suspended, has 10 goals and 18 points in 34 games this season while recording just six minutes in penalties.

WATCH | Highlights from Montreal's win: