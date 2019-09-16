Jets' Patrik Laine says it was 'easy choice' to work out with Swiss club

Patrik Laine says it was an "easy decision" to return to Europe and practice with Swiss club SC Bern as his contract negotiation with the Winnipeg Jets continues.

"I was thinking about it with my agent, that it would be a good idea to come here and practice," Laine said in a video clip SC Bern published on Twitter. "I know three of the four coaches here ... so it was an easy decision to come here.

"It's obviously a great organization and great city."

Laine, who is Finnish, will train under Kari Jalonenen, a former head coach for the Finnish national team.

The 21-year-old is a restricted free agent and the Jets have the right to match any deal from any other NHL club offered to Laine.

Laine is one of a number of young stars who entered this off-season as restricted free agents. On Friday, Mitch Marner, 22, signed a six-year deal worth $65.358 million US, and on Monday the Philadelphia Flyers re-signed 22-year-old Travis Konecny to a six-year, $33-million contract.

Over his three seasons with the Jets, the winger has 110 goals and 184 points in 237 regular-season games.

The Jets play their first pre-season game later Monday in Edmonton.