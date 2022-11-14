Blue Jackets' Laine back on IR, could miss up to a month with ankle injury

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine will be sidelined three to four weeks with a sprained ankle.

The team announced Monday that Laine suffered the injury in Saturday's loss to the New York Islanders.

Laine played more than 22 minutes in the game, notching a block against the Islanders.

The 24-year-old has two goals and four points in eight games this season. He also missed six games in October with an elbow injury.

The news comes on the heels of top defenceman Zach Werenski (shoulder) being ruled out for the rest of the season. The club also placed blue-liner Nick Blankenburg (fractured ankle) and forwards Sean Kuraly (upper-body injury) and Jakub Voracek (UBI) on injured reserve.