Patrik Laine glued to John Tortorella's bench in Blue Jackets' victory

If Patrik Laine thought winters might be cold in Winnipeg, welcome to the dark shadows of the Columbus Blue Jackets bench.

Four games into his new life with his new team, the 22-year-old found himself benched for the final 26 minutes 19 seconds of the Columbus Blue Jackets' 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He didn't play another shift after he was on the ice when the Hurricanes tied the game 2-2 on Brock McGinn's diving goal in the second period.

He had scored three times in his first three games with Columbus since being acquired from Winnipeg in a trade on Jan. 24. He made his Jackets debut on Feb 2.

Columbus coach John Tortorella said his reasons for benching his newly acquired star were "going to stay in-house.

"I'm sure [Laine] and I will talk about certain things that we're looking for here and try to make him understand," Tortorella said after the game.

John Tortorella addresses benching Patrik Laine against the 'Canes. <a href="https://t.co/5PgfsIpg4q">pic.twitter.com/5PgfsIpg4q</a> —@TSN_Sports

Laine was acquired from Winnipeg for Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was also benched the game before being traded. Coming over with Laine was Jack Roslovic, who seems to have had no trouble adjusting to life under Tortorella with seven points, including the winner Monday night.

This is so filthy. I believe i said this kid could really break out when he was included in the Dubois trade with Laine (who was already benched by torts...shocker). <br><br>Roslovic is playing at a high level with a point per game as a Blue Jacket <br> <a href="https://t.co/uHldH0ELuc">pic.twitter.com/uHldH0ELuc</a> —@ryanwhitney6

"I just saw open ice," said Roslovic. "We were trying to move the puck north and try to make a play at the net."

Dubois will make his debut with Winnipeg Tuesday night after serving the required 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Canada.