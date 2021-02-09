Skip to Main Content
NHL

Patrik Laine glued to John Tortorella's bench in Blue Jackets' victory

Four games into his new life with his new team, Patrik Laine found himself benched for the final 26 minutes 19 seconds of the Columbus Blue Jackets' 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Right-winger has 3 goals in 4 games with Columbus since trade from Winnipeg

The Associated Press ·
Patrik Laine was traded to Columbus from the Winnipeg Jets in January. (Getty Images)

If Patrik Laine thought winters might be cold in Winnipeg, welcome to the dark shadows of the Columbus Blue Jackets bench.

Four games into his new life with his new team, the 22-year-old found himself benched for the final 26 minutes 19 seconds of the Columbus Blue Jackets' 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He didn't play another shift after he was on the ice when the Hurricanes tied the game 2-2 on Brock McGinn's diving goal in the second period.

He had scored three times in his first three games with Columbus since being acquired from Winnipeg in a trade on Jan. 24. He made his Jackets debut on Feb 2. 

Columbus coach John Tortorella said his reasons for benching his newly acquired star were "going to stay in-house.

"I'm sure [Laine] and I will talk about certain things that we're looking for here and try to make him understand," Tortorella said after the game.

Laine was acquired from Winnipeg for Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was also benched the game before being traded. Coming over with Laine was Jack Roslovic, who seems to have had no trouble adjusting to life under Tortorella with seven points, including the winner Monday night.

"I just saw open ice," said Roslovic. "We were trying to move the puck north and try to make a play at the net."

Dubois will make his debut with Winnipeg Tuesday night after serving the required 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now