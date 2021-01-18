Jets' star Patrik Laine listed day-to-day with upper-body injury
Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice says star forward Patrik Laine is day-to-day with an upper body injury. Maurice updated Laine's status before Winnipeg's game in Toronto on Monday. Laine had left the last two Jets practices early.
22-year-old forward left previous 2 practices early due to injury
The Finnish sniper had two goals and an assist in Winnipeg's season-opening 4-3 overtime win over Calgary on Thursday.
Maurice said forward Nikolaj Ehlers was available to play Monday after missing practice Sunday.
