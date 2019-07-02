Patrik Berglund regains passion for hockey, signs with Sweden's Djurgarden
Former NHL forward Patrik Berglund is ending his hiatus from hockey by signing a one-year contract with Djurgarden in his native Sweden. In December, he walked away from the remaining 3 1/2 years of his $19.25 million US contract.
Ex-NHL forward, who left Sabres in December, excited about 'this new adventure'
Former NHL forward Patrik Berglund is ending his hiatus from hockey by signing a one-year contract with Djurgarden in his native Sweden.
The Stockholm-based team announced the signing on its Twitter account Tuesday.
Berglund says he's looking forward to "this new adventure," in a story published on the team's website and translated from Swedish.
Berglund was an 11-year NHL veteran who said he had lost his passion for hockey in abruptly quitting the Buffalo Sabres in December. The decision led to Berglund walking away from the remaining 3 1/2 years of his $19.25 million US contract, which was terminated by the Sabres.
Buffalo acquired Berglund as part of a trade that sent centre Ryan O'Reilly to the St. Louis Blues last summer. Berglund, who played his first 10 seasons in St. Louis, would later say he was at peace and had no regrets with his decision to leave Buffalo.
Berglund had just two goals and four points in 23 games with Buffalo. Overall, he had 170 goals and 326 points in 717 NHL regular-season contests.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.