Senators considering Patrick Roy for coaching position: Reports

Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy will interview next week for the Ottawa Senators' head coaching position, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Roy, 53, would be the seventh candidate interviewed since the Senators fired Guy Boucher on March 1.

Roy was the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons, leading them to a Central Division title with 112 points and winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL coach of the year in his first season in 2013-14.

He retired after the Avalanche missed the playoffs for the second straight year in 2015-16, finishing with a 130-92-24 record.

"Patrick would love to coach in the league again," an unnamed league executive said Saturday, per the Ottawa Sun. "I think he'd be content to be a coach this time around."

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion has already interviewed interim coach Marc Crawford, Pittsburgh assistant Jacques Martin, Toronto assistant D.J. Smith, Dallas assistant Rick Bowness, Providence College coach Nate Leaman and Belleville Senators (AHL) coach Troy Mann.

Bowness, 64, served as Ottawa's original coach from 1992-96. Martin, 66, coached the Senators from 1995-2004.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, Roy won four Stanley Cups during a prolific 20-year career with the Montreal Canadiens and Avalanche. He ranks second in NHL history in goalie wins (551) behind only Martin Brodeur (691).