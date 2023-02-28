Patrick Kane waives no-move clause to join Rangers, eyes 4th Stanley Cup: report

The New York Rangers are bringing "Showtime" to Broadway.

The Rangers acquired star forward Patrick Kane from Chicago on Tuesday in exchange for a second- and fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft, per ESPN. The second-round pick could improve to a first-round selection provided the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference final, however the potential latter pick would be in either 2024 or 2025.

ESPN reported Chicagao will retain 50 per cent of Kane's $10.5 million US contract, and the Arizona Coyotes signed on to take on half of that. The Coyotes' return in the trade is not immediately known.

Kane, 34, is in the midst of the final season of an eight-year deal that carried a no-movement clause. He now will be reunited with former Chicago teammate Artemi Panarin, who leads the Rangers in assists (48) and points (67).

With Panarin on his wing, Kane recorded a career-high total in goals (46) to go along with 60 assists en route to winning the Hart Trophy in 2015-16.

Kane has 16 goals and 45 points in 54 contests this season.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Kane has recorded 446 goals and 1,225 points in 1,161 regular-season games since being selected by Chicago with the top overall pick in 2007.