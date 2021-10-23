Chicago star Patrick Kane, 2 teammates in NHL's COVID protocol

Chicago star Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenceman Erik Gustafsson also sat out for the same reason.

The announcement doesn't necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp the team was 100 per cent vaccinated.

"At this point, those guys are in the protocol, and we don't really know day to day how it's going to develop," coach Jeremy Colliton said. "For the most part, it's out of our control, so we'll adjust as things develop here."

Chicago, which is 0-4-1 to start the season, hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

Chicago recalled forward Reese Johnson from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Johnson had a goal and an assist during the IceHogs' 6-3 loss to Iowa on Friday night.

Senators' Pinto has upper-body injury

Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto is expected to be sidelined at least five games with an upper-body injury, head coach D.J. Smith announced Saturday.

Pinto exited Ottawa's 2-1 loss on Thursday to the San Jose Sharks in the first period following a hit from defenseman Brent Burns. Pinto returned in the second period before exiting after one shift.

"We don't know officially but we're probably thinking for sure tonight [against the visiting New York Rangers], Monday [versus visiting Washington Capitals] and the [three-game] road trip," Smith said Saturday.

Pinto, 20, has recorded one assist for his lone point in four games this season. He has eight points in 16 NHL regular-season games with the Senators.

Parker Kelly, 22, will draw into the lineup in place of Pinto against the Rangers.

Penguins' Letang in COVID protocol

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang entered the NHL's COVID protocol and has been ruled out for Saturday's game (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.

"He is not a confirmed positive. He has had a positive test," Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said of the two-time Stanley Cup winner. "He is in the process of confirmatory tests, and that's part of the protocol."

Letang, 34, has recorded four assists for his lone points in four games this season.

He has 134 goals and 586 points in 867 NHL regular-season games since being selected by the Penguins in the third round of the 2005 NHL draft.