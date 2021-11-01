Patrick Kane cleared from COVID-19 protocol, may return to Chicago lineup Monday
Winless in 9 games to start season, NHL team hosts Senators
Chicago forward Patrick Kane has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Matt Meacham also have left the protocol.
The move means Kane is cleared to play when 0-7-2 Chicago tries for its first win of the season Monday against the visiting Ottawa Senators (3-4-0) at 8 p.m. ET.
"It's just good to have him back in the locker room and on the ice," centre Kirby Dach said.
Kane entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Oct. 23. He has one goal and five points in five games this season.
Kane practised with the team at Monday's morning skate, but head coach Jeremy Colliton was noncommittal when asked if the forward would play against the Senators.
"Unexpected that he was out there," Colliton said. "He could play, but that's pretty early to make that call."
The use of the COVID-19 list doesn't necessarily mean Kane or the coaches tested positive. They could have been deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive. The team was 100 per cent vaccinated at the start of training camp.
Forwards Henrik Borgstrom and Jujhar Khaira and defenceman Riley Stillman remain in the protocol.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?