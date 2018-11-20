Bruins' Patrice Bergeron sidelined at least a month with rib injury

Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron is expected to miss at least four weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to the Bruins, Bergeron sustained a rib and sternoclavicular injury during the second period against the Dallas Stars last Friday after he went shoulder-first into the boards. Bergeron's 26 points through 19 games lead the team.

The 33-year-old centre will be re-evaluated in about four weeks.

Injuries are the story of the early part of the season for the Bruins, who are expected to be without captain Zdeno Chara until around Christmas.

Chara injured his knee last week and could miss up to six weeks.