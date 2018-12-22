Skip to Main Content
Bruins' Bergeron scores twice in return, including 300th NHL goal

Hockey Night in Canada

Recap

Bruins' Bergeron scores twice in return, including 300th NHL goal

Patrice Bergeron scored two goals to reach 300 for his career, returning to the lineup Saturday after missing 16 games and leading the Boston Bruins past the visiting Nashville Predators 5-2.

Collects 4 points while Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak add 3 apiece in win over Predators

Ken Powtak · The Associated Press ·
The Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron celebrates one of his two goals with Danton Heinen in Saturday’s 5-2 victory over Nashville. It was Bergeron's first game since sustaining a rib injury on Nov. 16 against Dallas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Patrice Bergeron scored two goals to reach 300 for his career, returning to the lineup Saturday after missing 16 games and leading the Boston Bruins past the visiting Nashville Predators 5-2.

He also set up Brad Marchand's tie-breaking score to help send Boston to its sixth win in eight games.

"This shows why," said Marchand, who called Bergeron one of the game's best players. "It's tough to jump in after five weeks and feel good. He's an incredible leader and player and showed that again."

David Pastrnak had his team-leading 23rd goal and added two assists. Marchand and Bergeron had two assists and defenceman Charlie McAvoy set up Bergeron's first goal.

Making his third straight start for the Bruins, Jaroslav Halak stopped 28 shots and assisted on Sean Kuraly's empty-netter.

Ryan Johansen and Kyle Turris scored for Nashville, which lost its fourth straight (0-3-1) for the first time this season. Pekka Rinne made 27 saves.

With Ryan Hartman off for tripping, Bergeron sent a pass to Marchand, who one-timed a shot into the net with 8:37 left in the game. Pastrnak completed a 2-on-1 break with Marchand for a goal with 5:51 to go.

Sidelined more than a month

The Bruins had a two-man, power-play advantage for 65 seconds to start the third period. At the end of the first penalty, Rinne made a pad save on Torey Krug and stuffed Marchand's rebound bid.

But on the ensuing shift, Bergeron scored out of a scramble from just outside the crease, lifting puck over the goalie to make it 2-1 at 1:44 of the period.

"He just gives an emotional boost around practice yesterday knowing he's going to come back in the lineup," Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Turris fired a shot from the top of right circle that caromed into the net off the left post, making it 2-2 with 10:53 left in the third.

Sidelined because of a rib injury since mid-November, Bergeron had pushed the Bruins ahead 15:10 of the opening period. McAvoy fired a pass to Bergeron in the slot, where the centre cut toward his left, stopped and shifted quickly before flipping a shot under the bar.

Boston had a goal overturned midway into the second period. A replay review for goaltender interference prevented the Bruins from going up 2-0.

In a second period filled with steady end-to-end play, Nashville tied it at 13:01 when Johansen fired a wrister from the right circle that appeared to hit Boston defenceman Matt Grzelcyk's stick and change direction before slipping into the net through a small space between the post next and Halak's left arm.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us