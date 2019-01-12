Pastrnak powers Bruins over Maple Leafs
Boston winger breaks deadlock in Toronto with late 2nd period goal
David Pastrnak continues to terrorize the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Boston winger snapped a 2-2 tie late in the second period as the Bruins defeated Toronto 3-2 on Saturday night.
Sean Kuraly, with a goal and two assists, and David Krecji also scored for Boston (26-15-4), which eliminated the Leafs in seven games in the first round of last season's playoffs.
Tuukka Rask made 30 saves as the Bruins won the season series between the teams 3-1 and now sit just two points back of the Leafs for second in the Atlantic Division.
Mitch Marner and Andreas Johnsson replied for Toronto (28-14-2), which does have a game in hand on Boston. Michael Hutchinson stopped 26 shots.
The Bruins beat the Leafs 5-1 at home on Nov. 10 before Toronto returned the favour 16 days later with a 4-2 victory at Scotiabank Arena to set up a testy affair featuring 98 minutes in penalties that Boston won 6-3 on Dec. 8.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.