Pastrnak powers Bruins over Maple Leafs

David Pastrnak continues to terrorize the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Boston winger snapped a 2-2 tie late in the second period as the Bruins defeated Toronto 3-2 on Saturday night.

Sean Kuraly, with a goal and two assists, and David Krecji also scored for Boston (26-15-4), which eliminated the Leafs in seven games in the first round of last season's playoffs.

Tuukka Rask made 30 saves as the Bruins won the season series between the teams 3-1 and now sit just two points back of the Leafs for second in the Atlantic Division.

Mitch Marner and Andreas Johnsson replied for Toronto (28-14-2), which does have a game in hand on Boston. Michael Hutchinson stopped 26 shots.

The Bruins beat the Leafs 5-1 at home on Nov. 10 before Toronto returned the favour 16 days later with a 4-2 victory at Scotiabank Arena to set up a testy affair featuring 98 minutes in penalties that Boston won 6-3 on Dec. 8.