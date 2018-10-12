Panthers' Micheal Haley enters NHL's assistance program
Florida Panthers forward Micheal Haley has entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association assistance program.
Team offers 'full support' to 32-year-old forward
Florida Panthers forward Micheal Haley has entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association assistance program.
The NHL and union said Friday that Haley will be away from the team while taking part in the program.
"Michael is a valued part of our team and Panthers family," Dale Tallon, the Panthers' president and general manager, said in a statement. "He has our full support as he takes the time he needs to tend to this matter."
The 32-year-old Haley had three goals and six assists in 75 games last season for the Panthers. He has eight goals and 17 assists in 205 career NHL games with the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, San Jose Sharks and Florida.
Haley last played in the pre-season finale Sept. 30.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.