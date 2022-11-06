Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk suspended 2 games for high-sticking Kings goaltender

The NHL suspended Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk for two games on Sunday after high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Tkachuk poked Quick in the eye in the closing seconds of the Kings' 5-4 home win on Saturday. He drew a two-minute penalty for interference and a 10-minute game misconduct.

It wasn't the first run-in between Tkachuk and Quick. With 2:11 left in the second period, a goal by Tkachuk was disallowed because he made contact with Quick's head.

Tkachuk, 24, leads the Panthers with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and 30 penalty minutes through 12 games in his first season with Florida.