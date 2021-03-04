Ovechkin fined $5K for spearing Bruins' Frederic
Capitals forward delivered dirty hit with 5 minutes left in 3rd period
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was fined $5,000 US by the NHL on Thursday for spearing Boston Bruins rookie Trent Frederic, an amount that is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
Ovechkin delivered a spear in an upward direction to Frederic's groin with five minutes left in the third period of the teams' game Wednesday night in Boston. Ovechkin was given a minor penalty for slashing and Frederic one for cross-checking on the play.
The two players exchanged shoves minutes earlier and Frederic dropped his gloves but nothing transpired. Frederic and Capitals tough guy Tom Wilson fought during a game in Washington earlier this season.
The Capitals went on to win the game Wednesday night 2-1 in a shootout. Ovechkin had one of his most active games of the season with 16 shot attempts — five on goal — and six hits in over 23 minutes of ice time.
Boston and Washington face off again Friday night.
