Connor, Morrissey extend point streaks to 10 games as Jets defeat Senators
David Rittich makes 35 saves for Winnipeg in 2nd consecutive start
Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets downed the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Tuesday.
Connor and defenceman Josh Morrissey, who had a goal and assist, both extended their point streaks to 10 games. Morrissey also reached a career-high for points with 38.
Kevin Stenlund and Sam Gagner had the other goals for the injury-riddled Jets (21-10-1), who are 3-3-0 in their past six games.
Drake Batherson scored a power-play goal for the Senators (14-16-2), who are 4-2-0 in their past six games.
Cam Talbot stopped 19 shots for Ottawa.
Winnipeg led 3-1 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.
Playing in his fifth game for the Jets, Stenlund batted in his own rebound to record his first goal of the season at 1:58 of the opening period.
WATCH | Connor scores twice in Jets' win over Senators:
Morrissey made it 2-0 five minutes later when his shot went through traffic for his sixth goal of the season.
Batherson fired in a one-timer on the power play at 8:28 to trim the deficit to 2-1. Alex DeBrincat registered the first assist while playing in his 400th career game.
Gagner scored with 13 seconds remaining in the first period to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead.
Connor notched his 14th and 15th goals of the season in the second period.
WATCH l Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds interested in buying Senators:
He scored at 1:02 off a heads-up pass from Morrissey. It looked like Morrissey might shoot, but instead he quickly sent the puck over to Connor and he fired it into the open side of the net.
The winger made it 5-1 with 5:37 left in the second.
Morrissey's goal and assist gave him 38 points in 32 games, one more point than the 37 he produced in 79 games last season.
Morrissey's 10-game point streak includes one goal and 12 assists. He and Connor are tied for team scoring.
Connor's 10-game point streak features seven goals and 10 helpers.
Batherson's point run moved to nine straight games, with six goals and seven assists.
Jets begin a two-game road trip Thursday against the Boston Bruins. Senators host the Washington Capitals Thursday in the first game of a three-game homestand.
