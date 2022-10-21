Senators score 5 unanswered goals to rally past Capitals after early struggles

The Ottawa Senators scored five unanswered goals after an early two-goal deficit to earn a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Drake Batherson scored a pair of goals in the second period, followed by Shane Pinto's third-period marker that proved to be the winner.

Tyler Motte and Alex DeBrincat added empty-net goals for their first with the Senators. Anton Forsberg stopped 22 shots in the win.

It's the first time since January 2017 that Ottawa (2-2-0) defeated Washington at home.

T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha scored for Washington (2-3-0) in the opening period on the power play. Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves.

Ottawa took its first lead of the game 5:53 into the third as Tyler Motte found a trailing Pinto who scored on a wrist shot from the slot to put the Senators up 3-2. Pinto now has goals in three straight games.

Don't blink when Shane Pinto's in front of the net! 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoSensGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoSensGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/xtYYhrO7iG">pic.twitter.com/xtYYhrO7iG</a> —@Senators

Moments later Forsberg made a huge save on Marcus Johansson to preserve the lead.

Trailing 2-0 after a lacklustre first period, the Senators were able to square things up on a pair of power-play goals of their own.

Batherson scored his second goal in as many games off a pass from Brady Tkachuk 5:48 into the second period.

Less than two minutes later, Thomas Chabot fired a shot from the point and Batherson was able to jump on the rebound in front to beat Kuemper for his second of the night.

The Capitals struggled to generate much momentum in the second and were outshot 15-5 by the Senators.

Washington got going early scoring a pair of power-play goals to take the lead in the first.

The Capitals had a two-man advantage for 72 seconds and Johansson fed Oshie to open the scoring midway through the period.

Mantha scored 24 seconds later with a shot from the point to go up 2-0.