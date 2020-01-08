Ovechkin, Oshie orchestrate Capitals' blowout win over Senators

T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin each scored two goals as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Oshie, who scored the tying goal in Sunday's wild comeback win over San Jose, tied the game at one as Washington — which has won three straight — scored six unanswered goals after Artem Anisimov gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 5:40 of the first period.

Ottawa has lost five straight, its second five-game skid of the season.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots to bring his record to 12-2-1.

Craig Anderson allowed five goals on 30 shots before he was pulled after Lars Eller's goal at 2:08 of the third period.

Marcus Hogberg replaced him and allowed Ovechkin's second goal while stopping 10 shots.

Oshie's tying goal came at 1:19 of the second. Radko Gudas gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 18:32 and Ovechkin's 25th goal of the season made it 3-1 at 17:15.

Oshie's second goal, his third two-goal game of the season, at 41 seconds of the third period, made it 4-1. It was his 18th of the season. Eller's 11th goal at 2:08 was Washington's fifth straight goal.

Eller scored the game-winning goal is Sunday's comeback win.

The second goal was the 684th goal of Ovechkin's career, tying him with Teemu Selanne for 11th place on the NHL's all-time goals list. Ovechkin has six multi-goal games this season.