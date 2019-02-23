Skip to Main Content
Ottawa Senators send Ryan Dzingel to Columbus

Hockey Night in Canada

The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Ryan Dzingel to the Columbus Blue Jackets, in exchange for forward Anthony Duclair and a pair of second round draft picks.

Ottawa receives Anthony Duclair and pair of 2nd round picks

The Canadian Press ·
Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel, in action here on February 6, 2019 in Toronto, has been traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Ottawa Senators continued to sell off their team on Saturday by trading left-winger Ryan Dzingel to the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Anthony Duclair and two second-round draft picks (2020 and 2021).

It's the second deal in as many days between the two teams after Ottawa sent forward Matt Duchene to Columbus on Friday.

Dzingel has 22 goals and 22 assists in 57 games this season for the last-place Senators.

Ottawa also sent a seventh-round pick to the Blue Jackets in the deal.

WATCH | 9 worst NHL deadline deals:

With the NHL's trade deadline just days away, Rob Pizzo looks back at 9 deals that some GM's would love to forget. 2:05

Duclair scored 11 goals and eight assists in 52 games this year for Columbus and now moves to his fifth NHL franchise in five seasons.

The Blue Jackets are currently third in the tight Metropolitan Division and are making a push for the post-season.

