Ottawa Senators send Ryan Dzingel to Columbus
Ottawa receives Anthony Duclair and pair of 2nd round picks
The Ottawa Senators continued to sell off their team on Saturday by trading left-winger Ryan Dzingel to the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Anthony Duclair and two second-round draft picks (2020 and 2021).
It's the second deal in as many days between the two teams after Ottawa sent forward Matt Duchene to Columbus on Friday.
Dzingel has 22 goals and 22 assists in 57 games this season for the last-place Senators.
Ottawa also sent a seventh-round pick to the Blue Jackets in the deal.
WATCH | 9 worst NHL deadline deals:
Duclair scored 11 goals and eight assists in 52 games this year for Columbus and now moves to his fifth NHL franchise in five seasons.
The Blue Jackets are currently third in the tight Metropolitan Division and are making a push for the post-season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.