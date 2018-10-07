Senators top Leafs behind Chabot's big night
Sophomore defenceman scores twice, adds assist for Ottawa
Thomas Chabot had two goals and an assist, Craig Anderson made 34 saves, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Saturday.
Dylan DeMelo and Chris Tierney, who were among the players acquired from the San Jose Sharks in the Erik Karlsson trade, also scored for Ottawa (1-0-1). Mark Stone added an empty netter with 24.3 seconds left.
Game winner. <a href="https://t.co/jYT11PZmcR">pic.twitter.com/jYT11PZmcR</a>—@Senators
Zack Smith chipped in with two assists for the Senators, who are in the midst of a rebuild, but have looked good with their young roster through two games.
Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly each had a goal and an assist for Toronto (1-1-0) — Stanley Cup contenders that have had a wobbly start to the 2018-19.
Frederik Andersen stopped 19 shots for the Leafs, who visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.
Chabot, a 21-year-old defenceman starting his sophomore NHL season, snapped a 3-3 tie with his second goal of the game at 1:42 of the third period when he slid the puck through the skates of rookie Toronto blue-liner Igor Ozhiganov off the rush before beating Andersen upstairs.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.