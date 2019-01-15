Skip to Main Content
Relief for Senators as Chabot, Duchene expected back Wednesday

Hockey Night in Canada

The Ottawa Senators expect to have top defenceman Thomas Chabot and centre Matt Duchene back in the lineup on Wednesday night against the visiting Colorado Avalanche.

Chabot missed 8 games with injury, while Duchene returns after birth of son

The Canadian Press
Ottawa's Thomas Chabot pauses after being hit in a game against the New York Islanders on Dec. 28. The all-star defenceman hasn't played since that game but is expected back on Wednesday. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Chabot, the club's lone all-star, has missed the past eight games with a shoulder injury, while Duchene, the team's second-leading scorer, missed the past three games on a west coast trip to be with his wife for the birth of their son.

The Senators are tied for last in the NHL after going 2-5-1 without Chabot.

"I think Duchene, it's going to easier for him to come back ... He should be jumping in there and doing his thing," Senators coach Guy Boucher said. "For Chabot, he hasn't played for a long time so let's give him time to build it up. But yes over the next games and little while obviously, it changes so much for us."

Top goalie Craig Anderson remains sidelined with a concussion, though Boucher said there is a chance he could return this weekend.

