Lightning down Sens after potential game-tying goal waved off

Tyler Johnson scored with 1:30 left in regulation as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to six games.

The final minute of play had fans on their feet as many believed the Senators had tied the game, but the goal was called off because Colin White deliberately head-butted the puck past Curtis McElhinney, who made 25 saves.

WATCH | Potential game-tying goal waved off:

With Ottawa pressuring late in regulation for the equalizer, the puck goes high in the air and Colin White decides to put it in with his head. Tampa Bay went on to win 5-3. 1:10

The Lightning (23-13-4) got second-period goals from Carter Verhaeghe and Kevin Shattenkirk, before Brayden Point tied the game 3-3 in the third period. Alex Killorn added an empty-net goal with just seven second remaining in the game.

Point showed some patience to handcuff Mark Borowiecki and wristed a shot past Anderson to tie the game 3-3 at the eight-minute mark of the third.

Chris Tierney, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Borowiecki scored second-period goals for the Senators (16-21-5), while Craig Anderson made 23 saves.

Tierney missed a great chance in the final minute of play in the first period, but made up for it by scoring shorthanded in the first minute of the second to open the scoring. On an odd-man rush, Tierney's shot was deflected by Victor Hedman's stick and went in.

WATCH | Tyler Johnson strikes late:

Lightning score quick pair

The Lightning went on to take the lead in the second by scoring twice in a span of 65 seconds. First, Hedman found Verhaeghe in the slot who buried the puck into an empty cage. Then, just over a minute later, a trailing Shattenkirk picked up a loose puck and fired it past Anderson.

Pageau matched his career-high with his 19th of the campaign on a one-timer that beat McElhinney blocker side to tie the game 2-2. It was also his first power-play goal of the season.

Borowiecki gave the Senators the lead by scoring with nine seconds remaining in the second when he fired a slapshot glove side.

Defenceman Mike Reilly, acquired from Montreal on Thursday, made his debut for the Senators.