Stutzle, Norris help Senators snap 5-game skid against Blues

Young Ottawa forwards tally 3 points each en route to win over St. Louis

Warren Mayes · The Associated Press ·
Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle (18) scores a goal past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during a 4-1 win on Tuesday. (Scott Kane/The Associated Press)

Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris each scored a power-play goal, sparking the Ottawa Senators to a 4-1 victory Tuesday over the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis native Brady Tkachuk and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg stopped 20 shots.

David Perron scored the lone goal for St. Louis, which is 0-3-1 in the last four games — the Blues' longest losing streak of the season. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington had 24 saves, but left the ice with 3:35 remaining.

Stutzle's power-play goal on a backhander at 11:35 of the first period gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead. Perron's turnover followed by a tripping penalty against Tkachuk gave the Senators a man advantage.

It was the fifth time in last six games the opposing team has scored first on the Blues.

Perron made up for his mistake, tying it with about five minutes left in the first on a backhander after getting the puck from Ryan O'Reilly.

Ottawa connected on its second power-play goal at 1:34 in the second period when Norris scored. Stutzle passed to Norris, who blasted the puck with a slap shot from the right faceoff circle under the arm of Binnington for a 2-1 lead. It was Norris' ninth power play goal this season and 20th overall goal.

St. Louis, which had won six of its previous seven games against the Senators, had just three shots on goal in the second period.

Tkachuk, made it 3-1 in the third when he scored on a wrist shot at 7:48. His father, Keith, an ex-Blue, was seen on the videoboard watching from a skybox. Tkachuk leads the Senators with 40 points on the season.

Alex Formenton added an empty-net goal at 17:13.

