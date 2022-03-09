Stutzle, Norris help Senators snap 5-game skid against Blues
Young Ottawa forwards tally 3 points each en route to win over St. Louis
Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris each scored a power-play goal, sparking the Ottawa Senators to a 4-1 victory Tuesday over the St. Louis Blues.
St. Louis native Brady Tkachuk and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg stopped 20 shots.
David Perron scored the lone goal for St. Louis, which is 0-3-1 in the last four games — the Blues' longest losing streak of the season. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington had 24 saves, but left the ice with 3:35 remaining.
It was the fifth time in last six games the opposing team has scored first on the Blues.
Perron made up for his mistake, tying it with about five minutes left in the first on a backhander after getting the puck from Ryan O'Reilly.
St. Louis, which had won six of its previous seven games against the Senators, had just three shots on goal in the second period.
Alex Formenton added an empty-net goal at 17:13.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?