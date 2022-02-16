Matt Murray leaves game with injury as Blues rout Senators

The Ottawa Senators fell 5-2 to the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night, but more concerning was the loss of Matt Murray.

Already without top blueliner Thomas Chabot and forwards Josh Norris and Drake Batherson, the Senators (17-25-4) may now also be without Murray.

Murray, who made 27 saves, left the game following the Blues fourth goal as Oskar Sundqvist fell on top of him following his goal.

The 27-year-old has had his share of injuries this season, but had been playing some of his most consistent hockey of late.

The Blues' Brayden Schenn extended his point streak to five games (four goals, four assists) with a first-period goal, while Tarasenko scored twice and picked up an assist.

Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis (28-14-5), who were playing the first of a four-game road trip that will see them also take on Montreal, Toronto and Philadelphia. Ville Husso stopped 18 shots in the win.

Tim Stützle and Parker Kelly scored for Ottawa, while Anton Forsberg made three saves in relief.

Trailing 3-2 the Senators failed to capitalize on a five-on-three for 74 seconds early in the third. Ottawa's best chance came from Stützle, who continues to impress.

Sundqvist made it 4-2 at the ten-minute mark as he was able to take advantage of a loose puck in the crease, while Tarasenko added an empty-net goal to round out the scoring.

The Blues held a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.

St. Louis took the lead as Tarasenko ripped a shot through traffic on the power play and three minutes later Tarasenko turned provider to feed Thomas who beat Murray with a wrist shot for his sixth of the season.

Ottawa managed to get back to within one as Kelly tipped an Erik Brannstrom point shot.

The Blues opened the scoring midway through the first as Schenn grabbed a loose puck after Ryan O'Reilly won the faceoff and fired a puck past an unsuspecting Murray.

Just over three minutes later the Senators tied it as Stützle took a pass from Brady Tkachuk in stride and drove hard to the net and backhanded in a power-play goal for his ninth of the season.

This was the Senators first power play goal in February as they had gone 0-for-14 to that point.

The two teams hadn't met since Oct. 10, 2019. Tuesday's game was originally scheduled for Dec. 21 but was postponed when the NHL stopped cross-border games just before the Christmas break.