Ottawa Senators sign Princeton product Max Veronneau
23-year-old from Ottawa had 52 goals, 144 points in 130 career games for Princeton
The Ottawa Senators have signed college free agent centre Max Veronneau to a two-year contract.
The 23-year-old Ottawa native was free to sign with any NHL team after completing his senior season with Princeton University last weekend.
Veronneau was second on the team in scoring this season with 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 31 games.
The six-foot, 180-pound Veronneau had 52 goals and 144 points in 130 career games for Princeton. He was second in NCAA scoring last season with 55 points.
WATCH | Senators drop 4th straight, lose to Flyers:
"We aggressively pursued Max, whose talents made him one of the highly sought-after college free agents available this year," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He plays the game with tremendous pace and has terrific offensive instincts. Max will be given the opportunity to compete to be part of the Senators team, both now and in the future."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.