DeBrincat scores late winner to lift Senators over Kraken
Giroux nets 3rd-period equalizer, Sogaard makes 29 saves in 5-4 win
Alex DeBrincat scored the tiebreaking goal with less than three minutes remaining in the third period to give the visiting Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.
Jared McCann scored twice and Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz added goals for the Kraken, who had their five-game winning streak halted. Philipp Grubauer had 26 saves. Alex Wennberg, Yanni Gourde and Daniel Sprong each had an assist, and Schwatz extended his points streak to five games.
Ottawa scored the game's first three goals and led 3-1 after the first period. The Kraken then scored three straight, briefly taking the lead on Dunn's goal at 3:23 of the third. That advantage didn't last long as Giroux scored less than a minute later to tie the game.
DeBrincat then scored at 17:37 to seal a victory for the Senators, who were coming off a 5-0 loss to Chicago on Monday.
WATCH | DeBrincat scores go-ahead goal as Senators beat Kraken:
Pinto, Chychrun and Brown scored in the first period for the Senators. Chychrun, who also had an assist, has two goals and two assists in three games since joining the Senators.
Senators goaltender Cam Talbot, a late scratch for Monday's game due to a "mid-body injury" returned to Ottawa on Wednesday to receive treatment. Coach D.J. Smith told reporters on Wednesday that Talbot would miss three weeks.
The Senators next face the Canucks in Vancouver on Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?