Sharks chase Ottawa goaltender Talbot, handing Senators 10th loss in last 12 games
Senators goalie pulled in 2nd period after giving up 3 goals on 7 shots
Erik Karlsson had an assist on the game-winning goal against his former team as the San Jose Sharks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Monday night.
Tomas Hertl, Matt Nieto, Timo Meier, Logan Couture, and Noah Gregor scored for the Sharks, who improved to 2-7-3 at home. Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves for his second win, and defenceman Matt Benning added two assists.
"Just really proud of our guys," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "That was a great bounce-back win. I thought we got better and better as the game went on."
Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, assisted by Brady Tkachuk.
The Senators lost their second straight game and have a 2-9-1 record in their last 12 games.
Gregor hit the post on a breakaway but scored shortly afterward to give the Sharks the lead with his first goal of the season.
"I have a little weight off my back," he said. "Sort of a frustrating start for me, so it was really nice to see that one go in."
Stutzle scored his seventh to tie it at 1 in the first period. Tkachuk made a nice pass from behind the net to create the opportunity.
"We played really good in the first period, and then we needed to expect that they were going to push back," Senators defenceman Nick Holden said. "I mean, all teams are all going to push back on you, so you need to be able to play inside of that as well and weather it a little bit and then get back on them."
Nieto scored his fourth on a tip-in to make it 3-1 after Matt Benning flung a puck toward the net. It was Nieto's third goal in his last four games.
"There is lots of game left. There's no time to feel sorry for yourself," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "You've got to pick it up. We tried, but it was just not our night."
Hertl scored a power-play goal with 4:04 left in the second. The Sharks held the puck in the offensive zone for the entire power play, and Hertl got his fifth of the season.
Couture sent one the length of the ice for an empty-net goal with 58 seconds left. It was his 10th goal of the season.
"We shut it down really well in the third. I think we did a great job there, not giving them anything," Kahkonen said. "It's tough if you give teams life early in the third because they might get a goal or something."
Sharks rookie defenceman Nick Cicek got into his first NHL fight against Mark Kastelic after they came together in front of the San Jose net.
With files from CBC Sports
