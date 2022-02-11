DeSmith records shutout to help Penguins beat Senators

Casey DeSmith made 26 saves and Jeff Carter scored the game's winning goal Thursday as the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a 2-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Carter scored in the second period for the Penguins (29-11-8) while DeSmith collected his second shutout of the season and the eighth of his career. Bryan Rust scored into an empty net.

Matt Murray made 42 saves against his former team, six of those on Sidney Crosby who was unsuccessful in scoring the 500th goal of his career.

The Penguins captain is trying to become the 46th player in NHL history to reach 500 goals, and the second in Penguins' history alongside Mario Lemieux.

The Senators (16-23-4) were looking to get their second three-game winning streak of the season.

The teams went into the final period with the Penguins clinging to a 1-0 lead, and they controlled most of the period limiting the Senators to just five shots as they searched for the tying goal.

They had chances with Murray on the bench in the final seconds, but Rust scored into an empty net at 19:48 to seal the win for the Penguins.

The teams went scoreless through the opening despite of flurry of chances from both sides in the early going.

That trend continued into and throughout the second period as both teams combined for 46 shots but just one goal after two.

The only goal game at 7:25 when Carter took a cross-ice pass from Kris Letang and deposited a shot over Murray's blocker and into the Ottawa goal.

Minutes later Carter had another tremendous chance on a shorthanded breakaway, but was unable to beat Murray who slid to his left and took away Carter's backhand to forehand attempt at the post.

The Senators will conclude their four-game homestand Saturday when the host the Boston Bruins. The Penguins will face the Devils in New Jersey Sunday.